USO Wiesbaden asks students to put in applications for the Youth Advisory Council on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The audio spot was recorded in the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, Aug. 30, 2022. (U.S. Army audio by Pfc. Zack Stine)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2022 10:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70380
|Filename:
|2209/DOD_109200788.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USO Youth Advisory Council Radio Spot, by PFC Zack Stine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT