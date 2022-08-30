Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wiesbaden MWR Yoga with Emily radio spot

    Wiesbaden MWR Yoga with Emily radio spot

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    08.30.2022

    Audio by Pfc. Zack Stine 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    Wiesbaden Family & Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Sports and Fitness Center hosts Yoga with Emily on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The audio spot was recorded in the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, Aug. 30, 2022. (U.S. Army audio by Pfc. Zack Stine)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 10:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70379
    Filename: 2209/DOD_109200787.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist Pfc. Zack Stine
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wiesbaden MWR Yoga with Emily radio spot, by PFC Zack Stine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fitness
    Wiesbaden
    StongerTogether
    Family & MWR

