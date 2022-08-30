USAG Wiesbaden Resiliency Campus grand opening radio spot

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden opens a new Resiliency Campus on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The audio spot was recorded in the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, Aug. 30, 2022. (U.S. Army audio by Pfc. Zack Stine)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2022 10:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70378
|Filename:
|2209/DOD_109200786.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|Pfc. Zack Stine
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
