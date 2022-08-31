Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 67. National Security Law Competition – Domestic Terrorism and the Gray Zone with Capt Andrew McCaffrey

    UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Audio by Capt. Erin Davis and Capt. Charlton Hedden

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School

    This episode is the first of a series of interviews with competitors in the National Security Law Competition, a writing competition hosted by The Air Force Judge Advocate General's School and sponsored by The JAG School Foundation. This year’s topic was How National Security Law Impacts America’s Strategic Competition in the Gray Zone. Capt McCaffrey’s paper discussed how our internal responses to domestic terrorism have impacted our strategic response in the Gray Zone.
    Interested in learning more about the Air Force JAG Corps? Have questions about our programs or the application process? Please contact us at 1-800-JAG-USAF or airforcejagrecruiting@gmail.com. And don’t forget to check out our website at airforce.com/jag.

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 15:44
    Category: Newscasts
    This work, Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 67. National Security Law Competition – Domestic Terrorism and the Gray Zone with Capt Andrew McCaffrey, by Capt. Erin Davis and Capt. Charlton Hedden

    JAG
    Air Force
    gray zone
    national security law

