Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 67. National Security Law Competition – Domestic Terrorism and the Gray Zone with Capt Andrew McCaffrey

This episode is the first of a series of interviews with competitors in the National Security Law Competition, a writing competition hosted by The Air Force Judge Advocate General's School and sponsored by The JAG School Foundation. This year’s topic was How National Security Law Impacts America’s Strategic Competition in the Gray Zone. Capt McCaffrey’s paper discussed how our internal responses to domestic terrorism have impacted our strategic response in the Gray Zone.

