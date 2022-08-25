Fort McCoy Garrison commander provides remarks during 2022 Women's Equality Day observance

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger provides comments Aug. 25, 2022, at the end of the installation observance of Women's Equality Day. Author and domestic-violence survivor Carolyn Colleen shares her personal story of perseverance and more during the observance, and Messenger applauded her for sharing her story. Colleen’s FIERCE 5 blueprint for domestic-violence recovery and future success is well known. In Colleen’s book, “F.I.E.R.C.E., Transform Your Life In The Face of Adversity 5 Minutes At A Time!,” it describes what the FIERCE acronym means.

• Focused breath: take a deep breath, face fear, and focus.

• Identify one goal; name three things required to achieve that goal.

• Examine barriers to the goal.

• Reflect and visualize your truths; co-create your own reality.

• Courage: recognize that you have the courage.

• Engage — take action.

(Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)