Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy Garrison commander provides remarks during 2022 Women's Equality Day observance

    Fort McCoy Garrison commander provides remarks during 2022 Women's Equality Day observance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger provides comments Aug. 25, 2022, at the end of the installation observance of Women's Equality Day. Author and domestic-violence survivor Carolyn Colleen shares her personal story of perseverance and more during the observance, and Messenger applauded her for sharing her story. Colleen’s FIERCE 5 blueprint for domestic-violence recovery and future success is well known. In Colleen’s book, “F.I.E.R.C.E., Transform Your Life In The Face of Adversity 5 Minutes At A Time!,” it describes what the FIERCE acronym means.
    • Focused breath: take a deep breath, face fear, and focus.
    • Identify one goal; name three things required to achieve that goal.
    • Examine barriers to the goal.
    • Reflect and visualize your truths; co-create your own reality.
    • Courage: recognize that you have the courage.
    • Engage — take action.
    (Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 17:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70336
    Filename: 2208/DOD_109193131.mp3
    Length: 00:01:27
    Artist Col. Stephen Messenger
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy Garrison commander provides remarks during 2022 Women's Equality Day observance, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Garrison commander
    Fort McCoy
    Women's Equality Day observance
    Fort McCoy EO office

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT