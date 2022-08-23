U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Taylor Staples, 133rd Medical Group, in St. Paul, Minn., Aug. 23, 2022. Staples shares her process of writing a book and the leadership skills she learned from working at a fast-food restaurant.
(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2022 08:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70298
|Filename:
|2208/DOD_109190349.mp3
|Length:
|00:42:26
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Beneath the Wing – Staff Sgt. Taylor Staples, by TSgt Amy Lovgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT