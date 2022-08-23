Aug. 26th was Woman Equality Day, Brigadier General Wonda Williams shares her story and a brief history on woman's equality. Senior Airmen Stephine Gelardo reports.
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2022 09:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70297
|Filename:
|2208/DOD_109190313.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|New Update
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BG Williams equality day, by SGT Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT