Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TFN30-504

    TFN30-504

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPAIN

    08.29.2022

    Audio by Seaman Johnny Garcia 

    AFN Rota

    The Navy Exchange is rewarding students in the military community with a "B" Grade Point Average an opportunity to win 1 of 4 monetary awards.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 07:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70295
    Filename: 2208/DOD_109190171.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TFN30-504, by SN Johnny Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Awards
    Navy Exchange
    Navy
    Students

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT