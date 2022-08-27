Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Marne Report

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2022

    Audio by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    With more than 270,000 acres of land, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield is the largest Army installation east of the Mississippi River. In addition to daily military training operations, our land is also available for the community to enjoy various outdoor recreation activities such as hunting and fishing. On this week’s edition of the Marne Report podcast, Kevin and Molly sit down with several subject matter experts from across the garrison to learn about how to recreate on the installation while abiding by the regulations put in place to keep our community safe. Take a listen to this marathon podcast on your favorite streaming platform, today!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2022
    Date Posted: 08.27.2022 11:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:43:10
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Hunting and Fishing
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    Georgia DNR

