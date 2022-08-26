Pacific Pulse: August 26, 2022

On this Pacific Pulse, The 20th annual Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) exercise concluded, the U.S. Coast Guard and Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands partners conduct a search and rescue exercise (SAREX) in Saipan, and Airmen from the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team teamed up with the 8th Security Forces Squadron for a training event on Kunsan Air Base.