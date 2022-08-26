Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: August 26, 2022

    JAPAN

    08.24.2022

    Audio by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, The 20th annual Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) exercise concluded, the U.S. Coast Guard and Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands partners conduct a search and rescue exercise (SAREX) in Saipan, and Airmen from the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team teamed up with the 8th Security Forces Squadron for a training event on Kunsan Air Base.

    This work, Pacific Pulse: August 26, 2022, by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    news
    training
    pacific pulse
    indopacom

