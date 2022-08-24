The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 63 - Competition-focused ePME Changes

Airmen across the service can hear first-hand about upcoming changes to enlisted professional military education being made to develop the combat-ready Airmen we need for today’s strategic competition environment on the latest episode of "The Air Force Starts Here," released Aug. 24, 2022. Dan Hawkins from the Air Education and Training Command public affairs team spoke with Chief Master Sgt. Josh Lackey, command chief at Air University’s Barnes Center, about the effort to help build multi-capable Airmen who are agile, critical thinkers with the ability to act in a disaggregated environment separated from command and control elements. This ties directly to Air Force Doctrine Publication 1, released last year, that notes the need for Airmen to be able to operate in the mission command construct.