    The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 63 - Competition-focused ePME Changes

    UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Audio by Daniel Hawkins 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    Airmen across the service can hear first-hand about upcoming changes to enlisted professional military education being made to develop the combat-ready Airmen we need for today’s strategic competition environment on the latest episode of "The Air Force Starts Here," released Aug. 24, 2022. Dan Hawkins from the Air Education and Training Command public affairs team spoke with Chief Master Sgt. Josh Lackey, command chief at Air University’s Barnes Center, about the effort to help build multi-capable Airmen who are agile, critical thinkers with the ability to act in a disaggregated environment separated from command and control elements. This ties directly to Air Force Doctrine Publication 1, released last year, that notes the need for Airmen to be able to operate in the mission command construct.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 13:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:32:51
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 63 - Competition-focused ePME Changes, by Daniel Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    The Air Force Starts Here podcast

