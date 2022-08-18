CUBIST S5E9: Is there a relationship between PTSD symptoms and tinnitus severity?

In this episode of CUBIST, Amanda and Don discuss the article, "PTSD symptoms and tinnitus severity: An analysis of veterans with post-traumatic headaches,” by John Moring and colleagues and published in the Journal of Health Psychology in March of 2022.



Article Citation:

Moring, J. C., Straud, C. L., Penzien, D. B., Resick, P. A., Peterson, A. L., Jaramillo, C. A., Eapen, B. C., McGeary, C. A., Mintz, J., Litz, B. T., Young-McCaughan, S., Keane, T. M., & McGeary, D. D. (2022). PTSD symptoms and tinnitus severity: An analysis of veterans with posttraumatic headaches. Health psychology: official journal of the Division of Health Psychology, American Psychological Association, 41(3), 178–183. https://doi.org/10.1037/hea0001113



Article LINK: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35298210/



