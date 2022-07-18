Brian Godfrey, the Community Crier, was interviewed on Armed Forces Network Korea Humphreys Radio in Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, July 18th, 2022. He gave the updated hours for the Flightline Taproom. (U.S. Army audio by Specialist Karri Wheeler)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2022 06:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70141
|Filename:
|2208/DOD_109169651.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Flightline Taproom Korea News Update, by SPC Karri Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
