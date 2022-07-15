Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hope in the Trenches - Sn2Ep12 - Five for Fighting's, John Ondrasik

    ALBANY, OR, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2022

    Audio by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    In this episode, Chaplain Scott talks with John Ondrasik, the platinum-selling, Grammy®-nominated singer and songwriter known more broadly by his performance name, Five for Fighting. In the two decades since Five for Fighting's first major single, "Superman (It's Not Easy)," hit the stratosphere, Five For Fighting has released six studio L.P.s, including the platinum-certified "America Town" and "The Battle for Everything." The band also obtained the top-10 charting Two Lights, an E.P., and live albums. A post 9-11 anthem, Ondrasik performed "Superman (It's Not Easy)" at the 2001 Concert for New York, a benefit show at Madison Square Garden that honored first responders and the fallen about a month after the tragic September 11 attacks. In addition, Ondrasik has penned numerous significant hits, including the chart-topping "100 Years," "The Riddle," "Chances," "World," and "Easy Tonight," which have earned tens of millions of streams and placed him as a top-10 Hot Adult Contemporary artist for the 2000s. Five For Fighting's music has also been featured in more than 350 films, television shows, and commercials. Five For Fighting recently released a new version of the single "Can One Man Save the World?" and a powerful companion music video featuring the Ukrainian Orchestra. Special thanks to the Linn County Fair and Expo Center for hosting Hope in the Trenches with John Ondrasik.

    (U.S. Army National Guard audio engineering by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hope in the Trenches - Sn2Ep12 - Five for Fighting's, John Ondrasik, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Resiliency
    Oregon National Guard
    John Ondrasik
    Five for Fighting
    Can One Man Save the World

