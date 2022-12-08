Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Crisis in Sri Lanka: Economic and Political Dimensions

    Audio by Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    This article seeks to chart the trajectory of the Sri Lankan protests that began in early March. The first section will examine the causes of the crisis and how the government contributed to it. Economists, policy makers, and commentators cite different reasons for the economic crisis. This article classifies these reasons under two headings: orthodox and heterodox. The orthodox camp generally criticizes the government·s fiscal and monetary policies, including a series of tax cuts in 2019. The heterodox camp traces the crisis to longer-term structural causes, like Sri Lanka·s failure to industrialize and to diversify into manufacturing. The article concludes that we cannot view these two sets of causes in isolation from each other, and that whatever side one takes, we must consider the political dimensions of the crisis as well.

    TAGS

    protests
    Sri Lanka
    Indo-Pacific
    economic crisis
    Rajapaksa
    aragalaya

