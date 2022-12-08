The FireDawg Podcast - Episode 42 - Creating an “Always Ready” Training Regimen & Mentality - Nick Martin

In episode 42, Matt and Chris sit down with Nick Martin, a well-known fireground training advocate and founder of Combat Ready Fire Training. They discuss the “combat ready” mentality and the importance of always being ready to perform. Nick also offers advice to departments with lower call volumes and advice for effective training drills.



Head over to his site www.combatreadyfire.com to learn more about what training he and his team offer. You can also check him out on Facebook or on Instagram @nmartin33.