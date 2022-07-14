Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CUBIST S5E8: Implementation Strategies of TBI Clinical Care Guidelines

    CUBIST S5E8: Implementation Strategies of TBI Clinical Care Guidelines

    UNITED STATES

    07.14.2022

    Audio by Vincent White 

    Military Health System

    In this episode of CUBIST, Amanda and Don discuss the article entitled "Review of implementation concepts and strategies surrounding traumatic brain injury clinical care guidelines," published in the Journal of Neurotrauma in December of 2021.

    Article Citation:
    Lumba-Brown, A., Prager, E. M., Harmon, N., McCrea, M. A., Bell, M. J., Ghajar, J., Pyne, S., & Cifu, D. X. (2021). A Review of Implementation Concepts and Strategies Surrounding Traumatic Brain Injury Clinical Care Guidelines. Journal of neurotrauma, 38(23), 3195–3203. doi.org/10.1089/neu.2021.0067

    Article LINK: pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34714147/

    CUBIST is a podcast for health care providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury (TBI) most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to www.health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.ncr.j-9.mbx.tbicoe-info@mail.mil.

    The views, opinions, and/or findings in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy, or decision unless designated by other official documentation. Our theme song is “Upbeat-Corporate’ by WhiteCat, available and was used according to the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 license.

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 08.08.2022 13:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70091
    Filename: 2208/DOD_109153608.mp3
    Length: 00:11:02
    Year 2022
    Genre Science
    Location: US
    TBI
    Military Health
    Concussion
    DHA
    TBICoE

