The interview follows COL Yosick's career from its start to present and covers various topics including leadership lessons, work/life integration, and advice for young officers.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2022 13:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70083
|Filename:
|2208/DOD_109148693.mp3
|Length:
|00:26:49
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, LT Tose interviews COL Todd Yosick, Deputy Director, QOL Task Force/Chief, Family Programs, by CPT Alexandra De La O, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT