The USO Sasebo holds its monthly paint night at the CFAS community education center. Here's one of the USO Sasebo's volunteers, Irma Cruz on the event.
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2022 23:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70070
|Filename:
|2208/DOD_109145910.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Artist
|MC2 Thomas, Zack
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Sasebo Eagle Radio News, July 5, 2022, by PO2 Zackery Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT