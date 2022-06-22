Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Sasebo Eagle Radio News, June 22, 2022

    JAPAN

    06.22.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zackery Thomas 

    AFN Sasebo

    The Navy set dates and details for Fall’s Navy-Wide Advancement Exam (NWAE) Cycle 256 in NAVADMIN 135/22 released June 17.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.03.2022 22:59
    This work, AFN Sasebo Eagle Radio News, June 22, 2022, by PO2 Zackery Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Advancement
    #Exam
    #NAVADMIN
    #Navy
    #NWAE

