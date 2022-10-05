Rear Admiral Michael Donnelly congratulated the Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Shiloh (CG67) on the ship's selection as the winner of the 2021 Battle Effectiveness Award.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2022 22:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70056
|Filename:
|2208/DOD_109145873.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Artist
|MC2 Thomas, Zack
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Sasebo Eagle Radio News, May 10, 2022, by PO2 Zackery Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT