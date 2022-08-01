Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: August 1, 2022

    JAPAN

    08.01.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: the 24th annual Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defense Conference concluded, the Royal Australian navy landing helicopter dock HMAS Canberra embarked two MV-22B Osprey military aircraft for the first time at sea, and submarine tender USS Frank Cable visits Sepanggar Naval Base in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia as part of a scheduled port visit.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2022
    Date Posted: 08.03.2022 01:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: JP
    This work, Pacific Pulse: August 1, 2022, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    USS frank Cable
    IndoPacific
    HMAS Canberra
    Indo-Asia-Pacific- Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defense Conference

