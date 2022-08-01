On this Pacific Pulse: the 24th annual Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defense Conference concluded, the Royal Australian navy landing helicopter dock HMAS Canberra embarked two MV-22B Osprey military aircraft for the first time at sea, and submarine tender USS Frank Cable visits Sepanggar Naval Base in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia as part of a scheduled port visit.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2022 01:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70043
|Filename:
|2208/DOD_109143791.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: August 1, 2022, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT