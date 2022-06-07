Warrior Wednesday - Soldier Benefits

Lt. Col. Tiffany Hines and Sgt. Maj. Gene Orr from the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division's personnel office came to Warrior Wednesday to discuss the various benefits Soldiers can earn while making the most of their time in Korea, as well as the various issues facing new Soldiers coming to the peninsula.