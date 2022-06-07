Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior Wednesday - Soldier Benefits

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    07.06.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Cody Harding 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Lt. Col. Tiffany Hines and Sgt. Maj. Gene Orr from the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division's personnel office came to Warrior Wednesday to discuss the various benefits Soldiers can earn while making the most of their time in Korea, as well as the various issues facing new Soldiers coming to the peninsula.

    Date Taken: 07.06.2022
    Date Posted: 08.03.2022 06:34
    Category: Newscasts
    This work, Warrior Wednesday - Soldier Benefits, by SSG Cody Harding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

