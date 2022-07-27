Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 29 - Adapting to the Pandemic: CoI and the SGM-A

    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 29 - Adapting to the Pandemic: CoI and the SGM-A

    UNITED STATES

    07.27.2022

    Audio by Santiago Zapata 

    The NCO Journal

    Tune in to our newest Podcast episode, "Adapting to the Pandemic: Community of Inquiry and the SGM-A" featuring Sgt. Maj. Julio Cesar Armas, where we discuss his challenges and discoveries during the pandemic.

    Date Taken: 07.27.2022
    TAGS

    Podcast
    Pandemic
    Army
    CoI
    SGM-A

