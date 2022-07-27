Tune in to our newest Podcast episode, "Adapting to the Pandemic: Community of Inquiry and the SGM-A" featuring Sgt. Maj. Julio Cesar Armas, where we discuss his challenges and discoveries during the pandemic.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2022 14:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70033
|Filename:
|2208/DOD_109140506.mp3
|Length:
|00:39:02
|Artist
|NCO Journal
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NCO Journal Podcast Episode 29 - Adapting to the Pandemic: CoI and the SGM-A, by Santiago Zapata, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT