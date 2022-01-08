Lt Col Daniel Lindley, USAF, "Assessing China’s Motives: How the Belt and Road Initiative Threatens US Interests," Journal of Indo-Pacific Affairs 5, no. 4 (Jul-August 2022), 72-90, https://media.defense.gov/2022/Jul/31/2003046329/-1/-1/1/05%20LINDLEY_FEATURE.PDF/05%20LINDLEY_FEATURE.PDF.
China's Belt and Road Initiative continues to be a source of debate across the international community. Some foreign policy experts contend it is a means for China to establish an alternative to the existing liberal international order. While it is certain to provide some positive outcomes to the Chinese people and participating countries, considerable evidence suggests that China's motivations and means for implementation warrant concern. Critiques accusing China of debt-trap diplomacy have considerable merit. Additionally, should the Belt and Road Initiative achieve its planned vision, it is on the trajectory to challenge the national interests of the United States and its European and Indo-Pacific allies and partners. Forging strong multinational efforts that focus on targeted infrastructure investments and shift supply-chain dependence away from China will be necessary to balance the influence obtained by the Belt and Road Initiative.
