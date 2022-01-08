The Future of the Bomber in an Air Superiority Role

Dr. Mel Deaile, "The Future of the Bomber in an Air Superiority Role: Fighting an Adaptive, Complex Enemy in the Pacific," Journal of Indo-Pacific Affairs 5, no. 4 (July-August 2022): 55-71, https://media.defense.gov/2022/Jul/31/2003046334/-1/-1/1/11%20DEAILE_FEATURE.PDF/11%20DEAILE_FEATURE.PDF.

Since 2001, low-observable aircraft have grown in capabilities and numbers. Stealth has relied on the unique low-observable characteristics of the platforms coupled with tactics that take advantage of those characteristics. Air superiority will likely be localized in the future and grow wider while still devoting an allocation to ·maintaining· that condition. Swarming, coupled with the saturation of enemy defenses, offers the best chance to pry open vertical windows of opportunity. Several operating initiatives must be perfected to ensure success like ACE and the ability of B-21s to remotely control unmanned aircraft. JADC2 will be essential to reduce the kill chain. An attrition and quick-reaction bomber contingent must be a part of the daily apportionment, which has not happened in 30 years. Bombers have played a vital role in gaining air superiority·they will be more important when facing the tyranny of distance against a Pacific competitor.