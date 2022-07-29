Pacific Pulse: July 29

On this Pacific Pulse: Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 232, Marine Air-Ground Task Force 7 sunk the amphibious transport dock, ex USS Denver during a sinking exercise, the Hawaii Air National Guard demonstrated its airlift and controller capabilities in the North American Aerospace Defense Command’s Arctic regional air defense exercise, and The Palau phase of Pacific Partnership concluded in Palau.
