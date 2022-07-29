Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: July 29

    JAPAN

    07.29.2022

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 232, Marine Air-Ground Task Force 7 sunk the amphibious transport dock, ex USS Denver during a sinking exercise, the Hawaii Air National Guard demonstrated its airlift and controller capabilities in the North American Aerospace Defense Command’s Arctic regional air defense exercise, and The Palau phase of Pacific Partnership concluded in Palau.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.01.2022 01:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: JP
    This work, Pacific Pulse: July 29, by A1C Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Partnership
    Arctic
    USS Denver
    ANG
    Palau
    SINKEX

