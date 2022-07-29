Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 65. Orbital Debris with Maj Edwin Kisiel

In this episode Maj Hedden sits down with Maj Edwin Kisiel to discuss his recent paper, Law as an Instrument to Solve the Orbital Debris Problem, which was published in the Environmental Law Journal in 2021. Maj Kisiel outlines the current environmental laws and the gaps created by the rapid development of space technology and its resulting debris.
