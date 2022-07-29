Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 65. Orbital Debris with Maj Edwin Kisiel

    Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 65. Orbital Debris with Maj Edwin Kisiel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.29.2022

    Audio by Capt. Erin Davis and Capt. Charlton Hedden

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School

    In this episode Maj Hedden sits down with Maj Edwin Kisiel to discuss his recent paper, Law as an Instrument to Solve the Orbital Debris Problem, which was published in the Environmental Law Journal in 2021. Maj Kisiel outlines the current environmental laws and the gaps created by the rapid development of space technology and its resulting debris.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 07.29.2022 10:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70009
    Filename: 2207/DOD_109135736.mp3
    Length: 00:47:26
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 65. Orbital Debris with Maj Edwin Kisiel, by Capt. Erin Davis and Capt. Charlton Hedden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    military
    Air Force
    JAG School
    environmental law
    space law

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT