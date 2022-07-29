Chief Master Sgt. Charles “Chuck” Powers, National Guard Bureau Legislative Liaison serving at The Pentagon, joins us in a discussion about balancing work and personal time, taking advantage of opportunities and the importance of mentorship. Chief Powers also talks about how he ended up in such a unique position, working in our nation’s capital and how his role as Legislative Liaison impacts both the NGB and Air National Guard overall.
CHEVRONS – a podcast for the enlisted force. From junior enlisted, to senior leaders and those in between, we interview notable individuals to address everyday challenges and hurdles the enlisted force faces. New episodes arrive on the last Friday of each month!
CHEVRONS on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1mKTdhSAHuN9MBbp4GAbxW
CHEVRONS on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/chevrons/id1570686113
CHEVRONS on Google Podcasts: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZHZpZHNodWIubmV0L3Jzcy9wb2RjYXN0LzQ4NA
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2022 08:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70005
|Filename:
|2207/DOD_109135465.mp3
|Length:
|00:58:05
|Location:
|OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Chevrons - Ep 014 - Curing the Popsicle Headache, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT