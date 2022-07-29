Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chevrons - Ep 014 - Curing the Popsicle Headache

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2022

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Chief Master Sgt. Charles “Chuck” Powers, National Guard Bureau Legislative Liaison serving at The Pentagon, joins us in a discussion about balancing work and personal time, taking advantage of opportunities and the importance of mentorship. Chief Powers also talks about how he ended up in such a unique position, working in our nation’s capital and how his role as Legislative Liaison impacts both the NGB and Air National Guard overall.

    CHEVRONS – a podcast for the enlisted force. From junior enlisted, to senior leaders and those in between, we interview notable individuals to address everyday challenges and hurdles the enlisted force faces. New episodes arrive on the last Friday of each month!

    CHEVRONS on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1mKTdhSAHuN9MBbp4GAbxW

    CHEVRONS on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/chevrons/id1570686113

    CHEVRONS on Google Podcasts: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZHZpZHNodWIubmV0L3Jzcy9wb2RjYXN0LzQ4NA

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    congress
    ngb
    ang
    ncr
    usaf
    work life balance

