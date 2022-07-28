As a young man, CSM Christopher Reaves didn't see the Army as part of his future, even after hearing stories from his father of the memorable bonds he developed as a Soldier in the Vietnam War. But when his college career didn't develop like he envisioned, Reaves gave the Army a second look and now he serves as the Senior Enlisted Advisor for 403d Army Field Support Brigade on Camp Henry. Listen to this episode as CSM Reaves talks about his Army career and how 403d AFSB serves as an important partner to 19th ESC and Eighth Army.
This work, Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 44: A Family Legacy, by SFC Adam Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
