    The Instructor's Kit Bag- Episode 9: How COVID Altered Education- Part 3

    The Instructor's Kit Bag- Episode 9: How COVID Altered Education- Part 3

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2022

    Audio by Nathaniel Ball 

    ALU - Army Logistics University

    Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the educational world has changed how it has viewed distance learning, blended learning, and its own responses to the pandemic. We wrap up the three-part series about how Army Logistics University and its educators learned and adapted because of this world event and the impact COVID-19 had on education at ALU.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Instructor's Kit Bag- Episode 9: How COVID Altered Education- Part 3, by Nathaniel Ball, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

