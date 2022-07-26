The Instructor's Kit Bag- Episode 9: How COVID Altered Education- Part 3

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the educational world has changed how it has viewed distance learning, blended learning, and its own responses to the pandemic. We wrap up the three-part series about how Army Logistics University and its educators learned and adapted because of this world event and the impact COVID-19 had on education at ALU.