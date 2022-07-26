Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the educational world has changed how it has viewed distance learning, blended learning, and its own responses to the pandemic. We wrap up the three-part series about how Army Logistics University and its educators learned and adapted because of this world event and the impact COVID-19 had on education at ALU.
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2022 14:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69989
|Filename:
|2207/DOD_109128320.mp3
|Length:
|00:07:44
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Instructor's Kit Bag- Episode 10: How COVID Altered Education- Part 3, by Nathaniel Ball, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT