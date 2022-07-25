Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TRADOC Talks - Episode 20 – Organizational Transformation

    TRADOC Talks - Episode 20 – Organizational Transformation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.25.2022

    Audio by Sarah Hauck 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Gen. Paul E. Funk, II, Commanding General, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, hosts Cynt Marshall, CEO, Dallas Mavericks, for a discussion on organizational transformation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2022
    Date Posted: 07.26.2022 13:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69988
    Filename: 2207/DOD_109128278.mp3
    Length: 00:59:38
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADOC Talks - Episode 20 – Organizational Transformation, by Sarah Hauck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    People First
    TRADOCTalks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT