An in-depth conversation with U.S. Army Human Resources Command's Maj. Gen. Thomas R. Drew, and Cmd. Sgt. Maj. Anthony B. McAdoo. Listen as they discuss how HRC delivers world-class talent management and modern human resources services to more than 6 million Soldiers, veterans and their families.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2022 14:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69978
|Filename:
|2207/DOD_109121797.mp3
|Length:
|00:23:45
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Other
|Location:
|US
This work, Your Personnel - File Episode 14: Speaking to HRC Leadership, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Veterans
