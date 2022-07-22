Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Your Personnel - File Episode 14: Speaking to HRC Leadership

    Your Personnel - File Episode 14: Speaking to HRC Leadership

07.22.2022

    UNITED STATES

    07.22.2022

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    An in-depth conversation with U.S. Army Human Resources Command's Maj. Gen. Thomas R. Drew, and Cmd. Sgt. Maj. Anthony B. McAdoo. Listen as they discuss how HRC delivers world-class talent management and modern human resources services to more than 6 million Soldiers, veterans and their families.

    Date Taken: 07.22.2022
    Date Posted: 07.22.2022 14:27
    Veterans

    HRC

