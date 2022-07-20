Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 62 - The Growth Mindset

    UNITED STATES

    07.20.2022

    Audio by Daniel Hawkins 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    Dan Hawkins from the Air Education and Training Command public affairs team talks with Dr. Lauren Scharff, U.S. Air Force Academy professor of behavioral science, and John Reifenberg, AETC force development policy specialist, about the science behind both the growth and fixed mindsets, how the Academy and AETC are incorporating the growth mindset into training and education, and how it applies to organizations.

    Date Taken: 07.20.2022
    Date Posted: 07.20.2022 14:47
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 62 - The Growth Mindset, by Daniel Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    The Air Force Starts Here podcast

