Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tactical Edge - 4th AF Podcast EP 15

    Tactical Edge - 4th AF Podcast EP 15

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.15.2022

    Audio by Shevonne Cleveland 

    4th Air Force

    In the latest episode of Tactical Edge, Maj Gen Jeffrey Pennington, Commander, Fourth Air Force sits down with AFRC, Deputy Commander Maj Gen Matthew Burger for part III of the current series with an in-depth discussion of fiscal matters, strategic alignment and readiness and training.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2022
    Date Posted: 07.19.2022 15:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69946
    Filename: 2207/DOD_109115263.mp3
    Length: 00:24:10
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tactical Edge - 4th AF Podcast EP 15, by Shevonne Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #ReserveReady #ReserveResilient

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT