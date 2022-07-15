In the latest episode of Tactical Edge, Maj Gen Jeffrey Pennington, Commander, Fourth Air Force sits down with AFRC, Deputy Commander Maj Gen Matthew Burger for part III of the current series with an in-depth discussion of fiscal matters, strategic alignment and readiness and training.
This work, Tactical Edge - 4th AF Podcast EP 15, by Shevonne Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
