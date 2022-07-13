Platform One (P1) Pod – Ep.7 – The Users

Drew and Austen talk with some Platform One product users about what it takes to deliver value to P1 customers. It boils down to connecting with customers at the point of mission execution, followed by a dedicated effort to make the mission happen.