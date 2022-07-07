AFN Decoder update-RADIO

Audience members using an AFN-capable satellite signal decoder will need to perform a settings change through the device settings menu to maintain AFN service. Customers must update their decoder settings anytime from 15 July to 5 August 2022 using instruction on MyAFN.net. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt Shanice Ship )