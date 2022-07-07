Audience members using an AFN-capable satellite signal decoder will need to perform a settings change through the device settings menu to maintain AFN service. Customers must update their decoder settings anytime from 15 July to 5 August 2022 using instruction on MyAFN.net. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt Shanice Ship )
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2022 20:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69806
|Filename:
|2207/DOD_109103061.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Decoder update-RADIO, by SSgt Shanice Ship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT