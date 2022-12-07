Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 64. Women's History in the Air Force with Major Marissa Kester - Part 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/69805" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode, Maj Davis concludes her conversation with Air Force historian Maj Marissa Kester, author of There From the Beginning, to discuss Air Force women's history throughout the last century. Maj Davis and Maj Kester discuss the equal protection laws of the 1960s and explore the rapid expansion of women’s role in the military up to the present.