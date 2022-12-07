Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 64. Women's History in the Air Force with Major Marissa Kester - Part 2

In this episode, Maj Davis concludes her conversation with Air Force historian Maj Marissa Kester, author of There From the Beginning, to discuss Air Force women's history throughout the last century. Maj Davis and Maj Kester discuss the equal protection laws of the 1960s and explore the rapid expansion of women’s role in the military up to the present.
