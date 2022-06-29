JUNE30-JULY1 2022 TFNEWSCAST

The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine has received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for the vaccination of pediatrics ages 6 month and older. Branch Health Clinic Sasebo has ordered and will be offering the Pfizer pediatric vaccines for pediatrics 6 months and older, and will broadcast to the community for dates and times of availability once the shipment has been received.
|06.29.2022
|07.12.2022 00:02
|Newscasts
|69799
|2206/DOD_109101356.mp3
|00:01:00
|2022
|NEWS
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
