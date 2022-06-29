JUNE30-JULY1 2022 TFNEWSCAST

The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine has received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for the vaccination of pediatrics ages 6 month and older. Branch Health Clinic Sasebo has ordered and will be offering the Pfizer pediatric vaccines for pediatrics 6 months and older, and will broadcast to the community for dates and times of availability once the shipment has been received.