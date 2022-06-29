Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JUNE30-JULY1 2022 TFNEWSCAST

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    06.29.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anngie Ramos Grullon 

    AFN Sasebo

    The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine has received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for the vaccination of pediatrics ages 6 month and older. Branch Health Clinic Sasebo has ordered and will be offering the Pfizer pediatric vaccines for pediatrics 6 months and older, and will broadcast to the community for dates and times of availability once the shipment has been received.

    Date Taken: 06.29.2022
    Date Posted: 07.12.2022 00:02
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
