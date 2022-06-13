Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    14JUNE22 TFNEWSCAST

    MS, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anngie Ramos Grullon 

    AFN Sasebo

    Naval Oceanography hosted representatives from the Republic of Korean Navy (ROKN) for a two-day tour of U.S. Navy (USN) commands at NASA Stennis Space Center, MS and signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two navies, June 7-8, 2022.

    Date Taken: 06.13.2022
    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    TAGS

    INTEROPERABILITY
    USN
    ROKN
    PACIFIC PARTNERS
    JOINT-ALLIANCE

