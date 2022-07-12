On this Pacific Pulse: 354th Air Expeditionary Wing and MAG-12 conduct a capabilities demonstration, Eighth Army hosts a Junior Officers Trilateral Symposium with Korean and Japanese forces, and under Pacific Partnership, U.S. Navy and Republic of Fiji Military Forces hands over new Navonu primary school classrooms.
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2022 02:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69785
|Filename:
|2207/DOD_109099690.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: July 12, 2022, by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT