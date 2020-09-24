Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AJLIN200904: Traffic Jam Liner 3

    AJLIN200904: Traffic Jam Liner 3

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.24.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi 

    AFN Misawa

    Male voice: " I'm just chilling in my car right now," -rock music fades in-"listening to some music."
    AJ: "Don't go anywhere; I've still got more music on the Traffic Jam at AM1575."

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2020
    Date Posted: 07.11.2022 03:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69782
    Filename: 2207/DOD_109099642.mp3
    Length: 00:00:12
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AJLIN200904: Traffic Jam Liner 3, by PO3 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Radio
    Misawa
    DJ
    Traffic Jam

