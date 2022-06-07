Lt. Col. Tiffany Hines and Sgt. Maj. Gene Orr from the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division's personnel section came to Warrior Wednesday to talk about Soldier options for extending their time in Korea.
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2022 20:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69753
|Filename:
|2207/DOD_109094023.mp3
|Length:
|00:19:55
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Warrior Wednesday - Your extension options, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT