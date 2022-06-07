Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Warrior Wednesday - Your extension options

    Warrior Wednesday - Your extension options

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    07.06.2022

    Courtesy Audio

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Lt. Col. Tiffany Hines and Sgt. Maj. Gene Orr from the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division's personnel section came to Warrior Wednesday to talk about Soldier options for extending their time in Korea.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2022
    Date Posted: 07.06.2022 20:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69753
    Filename: 2207/DOD_109094023.mp3
    Length: 00:19:55
    Year 2022
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior Wednesday - Your extension options, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Korea
    2ID
    benefits
    Warrior Wednesday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT