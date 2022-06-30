Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Discussions with DTRA: Episode 3 - Artificial Intelligence, Challenges, and Advice

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2022

    Audio by Darnell Gardner 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    This episode discusses the challenges and advice for emerging practices associated with acquiring Artificial Intelligence. Also, it provides specific AI guidance for successful AI projects and the reasons some AI projects fail.

    Date Taken: 06.30.2022
    Date Posted: 06.30.2022 13:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69737
    Filename: 2206/DOD_109086745.mp3
    Length: 00:22:08
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 
    This work, Discussions with DTRA: Episode 3 - Artificial Intelligence, Challenges, and Advice, by Darnell Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AI

