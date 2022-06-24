Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    24JUN2022 Button Mash Hour

    24JUN2022 Button Mash Hour

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    06.24.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Marcus Taylor 

    AFN Tokyo

    Scoped audio file of the Sunset Drive's third radio hour, the Button Mash hour.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2022
    Date Posted: 06.29.2022 21:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69724
    Filename: 2206/DOD_109084863.mp3
    Length: 00:09:38
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 24JUN2022 Button Mash Hour, by SrA Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Radio
    Japan
    Video Games
    AFN Tokyo
    Esports

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT