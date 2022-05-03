Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Scoped Shogo Radio Hour May 3 2022

    JAPAN

    05.03.2022

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Chevelle Gauntlett and Airman Alexander OConnor

    AFN Tokyo

    A scoped hour of Shogo Radio hosted by A1C Alex O'Connor and A1C Chevelle Gauntlett on May 3, 2022.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.29.2022 20:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69722
    Filename: 2206/DOD_109084848.mp3
    Length: 00:08:20
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Scoped Shogo Radio Hour May 3 2022, by A1C Chevelle Gauntlett and Amn Alexander OConnor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

