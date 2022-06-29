Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Platform One (P1) Pod – Ep.5 – The Tech

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2022

    Audio by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Our hosts Austen and Drew talk with guests Justin Lowery and Josh Wolf about the evolution of technology at Platform One. They also discuss the challenges inherent to any enterprise as it scales from start-up status to proven viability.

    Date Taken: 06.29.2022
    Date Posted: 06.29.2022 16:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:38:21
    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    This work, Platform One (P1) Pod – Ep.5 – The Tech, by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    P1
    innovation
    AFLCMC
    software factory
    Platform One

