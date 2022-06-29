Platform One (P1) Pod – Ep.5 – The Tech

Our hosts Austen and Drew talk with guests Justin Lowery and Josh Wolf about the evolution of technology at Platform One. They also discuss the challenges inherent to any enterprise as it scales from start-up status to proven viability.