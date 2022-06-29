Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What AMCOM Can Do For You — Episode 3: Advanced Manufacturing - Part 1

    What AMCOM Can Do For You — Episode 3: Advanced Manufacturing - Part 1

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2022

    Audio by Jeremy Coburn 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    Episode 3: Advanced Manufacturing - Part 1
    In this episode, AMCOM Commander Maj. Gen. Todd Royar and AMCOM Command Sgt. Maj. Bradford Smith talk with Andrea Benson, AMCOM Chief of Advanced Manufacturing.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2022
    Date Posted: 06.29.2022 13:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:13:26
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    TAGS

    Podcast
    Aviation
    AMCOM
    Advanced Manufacturing
    Warfighter Army Enterprise

