Marine Minute: MCDP 8

I’M CORPORAL ONEG PLISNER WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE. THE COMMANDANT HAS SIGNED MARINE CORPS DOCTRINAL PUBLICATION 8, HIGHLIGHTING INFORMATION AS THE MARINE CORPS’ SEVENTH WARFIGHTING FUNCTION. M-C-D-P-EIGHT SERVES AS THE CAPSTONE DOCTRINE, HELPING MARINES OF ALL RANKS TO UNDERSTAND HOW TO LEVERAGE THE POWER OF INFORMATION IN MARINE CORPS OPERATIONS. THE PUBLICATION DETAILSTHE ROLE INFORMATION PLAYS AT EVERY LEVEL OF MILITARY OPERATIONS, BELOW AND ABOVE THE THRESHOLD OF ARMED CONFLICT. M-C-D-P-EIGHT EDUCATES MARINES HOW TO THINK ABOUT, UNDERSTAND AND LEVERAGE INFORMATION ACROSS MILITARY OPERATIONS AND TO CREATE AND EXPLOIT INFORMATION ADVANTAGES. THIS DOCTRINE EMPHASIZES ON THE IMPORTANCE OF STRATEGICALLY GENERATING, PRESERVING, DENYING, AND PROJECTING INFORMATION, WHILE ALSO LEVERAGING THE INHERENTLY INFORMATIONAL ASPECTS OF ALL MILITARY ACTIVITIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORPS’ NEWEST WARFIGHTING FUNCTION, YOU CAN READ MCDP-8 AT MARINES.MIL UNDER THE PUBLICATIONS TAB. THAT’S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS, GO TO MARINES.MIL